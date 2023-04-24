The top library books people tried to ban or censor last year

Deborah Caldwell-Stone:

Well, we do have recommendations for policies for collection development and reconsideration.

But it's our position that the decision about what books a young person can access is really in the hands of the parent. We can't act in loco parentis. We can't know what a parent's values are or a student's values are. And so we strongly recommend that parents get involved with guiding their child's reading.

And librarians are always anxious to help a parent find books that match the family's values and needs. But we do say that no one parent should dictate that decision for other families, for other students, for other parents, and that the library should be there as a community resource to meet everyone's information needs, no matter what they believe or value.

There are many books dealing with sex education, sexuality, gender that are important for the readers they are intended for. And many of the books that we're hearing complained about are kind of falsely portrayed as being in the hands of very young children, when they're intended for older adolescents or in high school libraries, young adult collections, and intended for that age group.

And we would recommend, really, that anyone concerned about censorship, about preserving their own families individual choice in reading, their own choice in reading, that they get involved at the local level with initiatives like Unite Against Book Bans, which is at uniteagainstbookbans.org, which is really a toolkit for individuals who want to preserve the freedom to read in their community and to preserve their own ability to choose the books they want to read and to choose the books they want their own child to read.