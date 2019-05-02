The trauma of a childhood on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war

Amna Nawaz:

The newly elected president of Ukraine has been sparring politically with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the fate of those trapped by a war.

Since April 2014, Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian military in two districts along the Ukraine-Russia border. The battle has killed at least 13,000 people.

As Nick Schifrin reports, civilians are caught in the middle, and the most affected victims are children.