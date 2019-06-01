The true story behind the ‘welfare queen’ stereotype

Megan Thompson:

The stereotype of the so-called 'welfare queen' has been used to demonize those on public assistance for decades. It's a politically potent image, depicting an undeserving aid recipient getting rich on the backs of taxpayers.

Politicians, including former President Ronald Reagan, have been accused of exploiting this image as a kind of racist dog whistle.

Meanwhile, the original "welfare queen" that Reagan used as the basis for his caricature was based on a real person.

The new book "The Queen," tells the story of a woman who went by many names, was accused of many crimes, and whose image as a Cadillac-driving welfare recipient has lived on.

Hari Sreenivasan recently spoke with the book's author, Josh Levin about the real life woman behind the moniker.