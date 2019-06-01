In Virginia Beach, ‘the grieving begins’ after mass shooting

Sarah McCammon:

You know people respond to these shootings in sadly predictable ways these days. There are so many of them. And as I've talked to a couple of folks to kind of get the pulse of friends and strangers as well, there's a lot of what you might expect honestly. Shock that it happened here. Just devastation and need to process that, a feeling of numbness. A relatively small group of people gathered for a vigil this morning. One hundred people or so according to a colleague of mine. But there will be more of those that you know obviously this just happened and people are I think just trying to make sense of it.

At the same time you know driving through the community today, things were almost, I don't know, sort of disturbingly normal. There was a carnival going on in my neighborhood, it looked sparsely attended but it was still going on. My son's scout troop was still meeting. Things are ordinary in a way because this has become so ordinary in America, sadly.

But at the same time it's on everyone's minds and people are thinking about this, talking about it, reaching out to one another to see if everyone's OK and now that the names of the dozen victims have been released I started to see social media posts and things from friends and loved ones remembering the people who died yesterday.