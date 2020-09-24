This book of breast cancer survival stories seeks to foster solidarity

Judy Woodruff:

Even with so much attention focused on the pandemic, the threat and toll of cancer remains enormously important.

In the U.S., breast cancer remains the second deadliest cancer for women. Estimates suggest that more than 42,000 people will die from it this year, and more than 275,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2020.

But there are more than 3.5 million women in America who are survivors, meaning they have been treated or are still being treated.

A new book focuses on those very issues, how to battle and live with breast cancer. It's written by our own Ali Rogin, a producer here at the "NewsHour," about her own experience and that of other women.

It's called "Beat Breast Cancer Like a Boss: 30 Powerful Stories."

I spoke with her earlier this week.

Ali, welcome. It's very good to have you with us. Congratulations on the book.

You have written this illuminating and really personal book, personal story about what happened with you and with so many other women.

And it all started, in your case, with your getting the results back of genetic testing. And you were just a college senior.