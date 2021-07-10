This former steel mill used to employ thousands—how the site is adapting and creating jobs now

Hari Sreenivasan:

For more than a hundred years, a steel mill on the Patapsco River near Baltimore was a major economic driver of the region. At its height in the 1950s, it employed tens of thousands of workers.

When it closed for good, almost a decade ago, few people thought the economic prosperity it provided could ever be replaced.

But over the last several years, a new set of businesses has risen at the site of the former steel mill – and ushered in an economic transition that reflects the new landscape of jobs in today's American economy.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Karla Murthy has our story from Maryland.