Haiti asks US, UN for military help after President’s assassination

Marlene Daut:

There are actually very few elected officials and government officials in place at the moment. And the reason for that is that President Moïse had allowed parliament to lapse. And so the parliament was essentially dissolved and has been in that state for more than a year. So he's been ruling by what is called decree and essentially running the government on his own. The reason for the confusion about the prime minister is that he had declared a new prime minister was to take office, but that person, Henry, had not yet been sworn in. So I think there is actually and with the Supreme Court justice having died of COVID recently, which is sort of another strain in the story of President Moïse's lack of really responding to the COVID-19 crisis and getting vaccinations for the Haitian people especially. So there's really a power vacuum when people say that in this case, it's not just a metaphor. It's actually very true where we see nobody really knows who's in charge and or who have the authority to even say who would be in charge.