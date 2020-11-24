This group is training the next generation of women in national security

Judy Woodruff:

With president-elect Biden's nomination of highly experienced women to top national security positions, he is following through on a campaign pledge to pursue gender parity in an area of government where women are historically underrepresented.

As producer Ali Rogin reports, women in the national security field are already hard at work correcting those imbalances for generations to come.

We also want to note that some parts of this story were filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic.