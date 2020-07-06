This hurricane season is expected to be busy. How COVID-19 is changing preparation

Craig Fugate:

About the only thing I recommend is add the mask, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectants to your supply kits.

And if you're not in an evacuation zone — this is not any different, but there's more emphasis this year — take the steps to prepare your home. Know when it was built, know the building codes. And if it's a good option for you and your family, stay there and prepare for the storm.

It always comes back to the individual situation. The one thing we don't want is people in an evacuation zone not to evacuate over fear of COVID, because that could put them at even greater risk and also responders who may have to go in and do rescues in the immediate aftermath of the storm.