‘This is as bad as it gets’: Russia escalates attacks in Ukraine amid humanitarian crisis

David Beasley:

Yes, Amna, we feed at the World Food Program about 125 million people during the year. We buy 50 percent of our grain from Ukraine.

We are already seeing an increase in fuel costs, food costs, shipping costs, to the extent of an additional operational cost per month for the World Food Program $71 million, so an $850 million impact on our operational expense. That means four or five million people less will get food. That's just our operations.

That doesn't even impact what we're talking about increase of food prices for everyone else around the world, and the possibility of the unavailability of food for people around the world, because, when you take the breadbasket of the world, where now people are in bread lands, and they feed 400 million people, where's that food going to come from over the next six to nine months?

Because the farmers are on the front lines. They need to be in the fields right now. They need to be planting. They need to be putting out fertilizers. They need to be ready to harvest. And then we need for the ports to be open, because the ports are shut down. It is through those ports that 400 million people are fed.

And so it's going to have a global impact on everyone around the world, but especially the poorest of the poor. And so here's what's going to happen. I mean, if we don't reach the poorest of the poor in the countries that we're mostly concerned about, you're going to have famine, you're going to have destabilization of some nations, and you are going to have mass migration.

And I can tell you, Amna, that will cost 1,000 times more than if we can get in, in advance and do it right.