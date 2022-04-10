Ukraine claims victory in battle for Kyiv as Russian forces prepare for new phase of war

Russia is repositioning troops to the east and south of Ukraine as moves the focus of the conflict. To oversee it, Russian President Putin is assigning the same general who previously led Russia's punishing campaign in Syria. And in Kyiv, visiting Western leaders have made new pledges for weapons. But the country's leaders say they need even more, and faster. Simon Ostrovsky reports from Kyiv.

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

