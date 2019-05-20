This San Francisco art exhibit takes another look at trash

Cat Wise:

For nearly 30 years, this unique program, which is funded by the company and ratepayers, has been a well-loved part of the Bay Area art scene.

But in recent years, the message that emerges from the art about our consumption and waste habits has taken on new urgency, as the city strives to divert 100 percent of discarded items from landfills. About 170 professional and student artists have gone through competitive residency.

They are given a studio space, a small monthly stipend, and access to an area of the dump known as the public recycling and reuse area. Here at San Francisco's Recology waste processing facility, 3,000 tons of garbage, recycling and compost materials are discarded every day.

Like most dumps, it's smelly and dirty, but it is here where the artists find a treasure trove of materials. As we followed along, Baugh-Sasaki and fellow resident artist Leah Rosenberg found several interesting items they pulled from the heap.