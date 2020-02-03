How this philanthropist hopes to boost mid-career women artists

Judy Woodruff:

The work of women artists makes up just 3 to 5 percent in major museums in the U.S. and Europe, and many women have struggled economically while making their art.

Susan Unterberg is an artist trying to change that. She worked in the shadows for decades as an anonymous benefactor.

Jeffrey Brown went to find out why she decided to finally put a public face to her philanthropy.

It's part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.