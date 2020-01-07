This wilderness survival program offers a chance to live as the cavemen did

Malcolm Brabant:

Guido can't be certain that Neanderthals trod this ground 400,000 years ago, but traces of their existence have been found in a nearby valley. And, as they were nomads, may might have treated this very landscape as an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Here in the Italian Alps, this real caveman territory. Now, I realize that there are some people who are going to be slightly disappointed that I haven't dressed up in an animal's skin, but not only do I want to preserve my dignity, but I also want to be historically accurate, because there was no way that a Neanderthal would reach my advanced age.

And, also, I'm two to three times the size of the average Neanderthal, thanks to modern living.

Neanderthals needed an abundance of protein. And the river offers one-stop shopping. Guido fashions a fishing line with a cricket on a bone hook as bait. And this is an example of primitive ingenuity, a fishing net woven from twigs and leaves.