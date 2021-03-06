Thousands flee war-torn Ethiopia as Tigray crisis escalates

Stephen Cornish:

Well, the first thing is that many of these people really struggled even to be able to leave the conflict zone and to make it to safety inside Sudan. Many of them witnessed violence, shelling on civilian areas, killings and other forms of abuse, including sexual and gender based violence on their way out.

So people are traumatized. They've lost touch with loved ones. And in many areas, the communications are still cut down so they can't find loved ones that they've been separated from. Then they arrived in these camps on the border in these camps should have all the basic needs, including protection. And unfortunately, we're still not there.

So we really have to make sure that we're able to to scale up across the board to meet the basic needs of this population. And that includes not only physical health, but also mental health. And we're supplying mental health and counseling in the camps in order to meet that other need.

I sat with dozens of refugees to speak about their situation. The trauma that they had recently was front of mind, sometimes before even the basic needs that were obvious, that still had to be met. And they wanted the world to know and they wanted to know if the world knew what was happening there and if there was anything they could do.