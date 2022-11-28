Thousands in China protest zero-COVID policy in largest demonstrations in decades

Nick Schifrin:

In the southwestern city of Chengdu, protesters demand freedom. "Freedom of press," they chant, "freedom of speech."

In the central city of Wuhan, where COVID began, they break down the fence that kept them quarantine. And in the Western city of Urumqi, they fly the flag and demand the end of lockdowns, nationwide protests lit by a literal fire in Urumqi last week. Witnesses say a COVID lockdown trapped residents in a burning building and killed at least 10.

But this is a national release of pent-up anger. They're furious with zero COVID and its brutal enforcement, which continued this weekend on a BBC reporter in Shanghai. There, in China's largest city, the protests got personal. "Step down," Xi Jinping, they chant, one of the few times in years the demonstrators used his name.

The protest spread to the Capitol, Beijing, including Tsinghua University, one of the country's most famous campuses. Those who didn't want to make it explicit didn't have to, a blank piece of paper or an equation by physicist Alexander Friedmann,as in free man, which many protesters no longer are.