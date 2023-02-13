Thousands in Israel protest far-right government’s plan to weaken nation’s judiciary

William Brangham:

The legislation now heads to the full Parliament for a series of votes that are likely to stretch on for weeks.

For more on this, we are joined by David Makovsky. He is the director of the Project on Arabs-Israel Relations at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. And, previously, he served as a senior adviser on Israeli-Palestinian negotiations during the Obama administration.

David, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

As I mentioned, these are the biggest protests that Israel has seen in years. And critics are arguing, look, if these reforms go through, this so dramatically up ends the balance of power in the country that it will become almost unrecognizable. Is that a fair characterization?

David Makovsky, Senior Fellow, Washington Institute for Near East Policy: I think it's more accurate than not, because, basically, it would concentrate the power in the hands of the executive.

But Israel always had this independence of the judiciary that was its pride and joy. It would — it was part of its social cohesion, its resilience all these years that it had a check on executive power. But if you're able to politicize the judges, if you're able to have a bare majority of the Parliament able to override a Supreme Court decision, what you're going to see over time is the evisceration of that independent judiciary, which has had pride of place in Israel for the 75 years of its existence.