Thousands of beagles rescued from research and breeding facility in Virginia

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Animal rescue organizations across the country are working to rehome thousands of beagles rescued from a Virginia research and breeding facility. In July, the Department of Justice secured the release of the beagles after filing a lawsuit alleging Envigo RMS failed to provide minimum standards for handling, housing, feeding, watering, sanitation and adequate veterinary care. Amna Nawaz reports.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
