Thousands of beagles rescued from research and breeding facility in Virginia

Animal rescue organizations across the country are working to rehome thousands of beagles rescued from a Virginia research and breeding facility. In July, the Department of Justice secured the release of the beagles after filing a lawsuit alleging Envigo RMS failed to provide minimum standards for handling, housing, feeding, watering, sanitation and adequate veterinary care. Amna Nawaz reports.

