‘Tridemic’ threatening to overwhelm healthcare systems as flu, RSV, COVID cases rise

Judy Woodruff:

A so-called tridemic is threatening to overwhelm health care systems across the country. It's essentially a triple threat from the combined spread of flu, RSV and COVID, and it's already having a major impact.

More than three-quarters of pediatric hospital beds nationwide are at capacity. And some states are reporting that more than 90 percent of pediatric beds are occupied. Seniors are also being hospitalized at a higher rate for respiratory illness. And hospitalizations from the flu are at a decade-level high.

Dr. Megan Ranney is a practicing emergency room physician. She's also academic dean at the Brown University School of Public Health. And she joins me now.

Dr. Ranney, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Tell us about the caseload at the hospital where you are and hospitals across the country.