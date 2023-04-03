Trump arrives in New York ahead of historic arraignment in hush-money case

Laura Barrón-López:

So, tonight, he will be staying at Trump Tower, as we know.

And then, tomorrow, when he heads to the courthouse, he is going to be booked, fingerprinted. We don't know if there is going to be a mug shot. There is a possibility there. And then, immediately after that, rather than being held in a cell, which is typical for someone being indicted and going to the courthouse, he will then be transported to the courtroom, and then the indictment will be unsealed, and his — the charges will be read to him and everyone in the courtroom.

Now, what we don't know is if media outlets are going to get access to that courtroom as it's going on. And, if not, then what we can expect is for the indictment to be made public once the former president is in that courtroom.