Trump’s arraignment will be unprecedented in U.S. history. Here’s what’s next

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

Audio

Donald Trump is set to appear in a New York court this week to face the first criminal charges ever brought against a former president. At the same time, recent polling shows him leading the 2024 Republican presidential field. Former U.S. attorney and FBI official Chuck Rosenberg and Republican strategist Sarah Longwell join John Yang to discuss these topics for our Weekend Briefing.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch