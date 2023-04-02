Trump’s arraignment will be unprecedented in U.S. history. Here’s what’s next

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
John Yang
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Donald Trump is set to appear in a New York court this week to face the first criminal charges ever brought against a former president. At the same time, recent polling shows him leading the 2024 Republican presidential field. Former U.S. attorney and FBI official Chuck Rosenberg and Republican strategist Sarah Longwell join John Yang to discuss these topics for our Weekend Briefing.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
