Trump-backed candidates have mixed success during primaries in several key states

Judy Woodruff:

Nearly half of the country has now chosen party nominees for November's midterm elections. Yesterday's primaries from South Carolina to Nevada made clear that, for many Republicans, loyalty to Donald Trump is still the key to success.

The biggest win for the former president came in the Palmetto State, where five-term incumbent congressman Tom Rice, one of the 10 House Republicans who supported Trump's impeachment, was pushed out by pro-Trump state Representative Russell Fry.

The Washington Post's Annie Linskey has been following yesterday's results, and she joins me now.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour," Annie Linskey.

So let's start by talking about these South Carolina House races. There were two of them I want to ask you about, but one, this resounding rejection of Tom Rice by voters in his Republican — this Republican primary. He never backed down in his criticism of President Trump.