Trump, Biden make 9/11 trip to Pennsylvania, where battle over mail-in ballots continues

Daniel Bush:

That's right, Judy.

Top of mind here, as in other states, is election security, how to get enough poll workers. There's a shortage there, many officials have told me. How to secure safe polling sites.

But the main issue is a set of lawsuits that are going to dictate how people can actually vote in November. The principal one everyone is watching is a Trump campaign lawsuit, along with the RNC, filed against the state to try and ban drop boxes in November.

These are the mailbox-style drop boxes that many states have used for a while, that Pennsylvania used in the primary to allow voters to drop off their mail-in ballots in person to avoid long lines and to reduce public health risks.

The Trump campaign is arguing that those drop boxes are illegal, they're not technically polling places, and that they could lead to voter tampering and fraud.

But, Judy, on the ground, county officials tell me something different. I spoke to several Republicans who said, no, these drop boxes are secure. One of them told me they are — in the primaries were under 24-hour camera surveillance. Sheriff's deputies are there.

This official told me that she herself manned one of the drop boxes, and they are not concerned about voter fraud. But that's a case that is playing out in the courts right now.