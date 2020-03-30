Trump bristles amid questions about testing, states’ supply requests

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president really got this information and got data from health officials, who advised him that it wasn't wise to ease up any guidelines on September — I'm sorry — on April 21, which would be Easter Sunday, which is when the president originally wanted to ease up White House guidelines.

So, that's going through the end of April. And what we hear really is a president who's evolving on how seriously he has been thinking of the coronavirus.

Just a month ago, he was saying that a miracle would wipe away some 15 cases and that the cases would go down to zero. Now he's saying this is a very serious virus. He's also reiterating that up to 100,000 Americans could die from the virus. And he said, that's a good scenario.

So, what we're hearing is a president who has really done a 180 on this here. And I should say he was asked about that just in the Rose Garden a few moments ago. He said he didn't want to panic people, and that's why he was saying that the virus was something that would go away and would be something that would be dealt with very soon.

The other thing to note is that the president is also talking about testing today. He said that the testing has ramped up. He was in the Rose Garden with a test kit that is supposed to now have a result for coronavirus for up to five minutes.

So, the president's really also stressing that the United States is doing as much as it can at this moment.