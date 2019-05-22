Trump defiance could push more Democrats into ‘impeachment camp,’ Connolly says

Rep. Gerry Connolly:

Well, does anyone seriously think we're going to be held hostage by that kind of juvenile, petulant behavior?

I mean, the president of the United States doesn't get to dictate to the legislative branch what he will and will not put up with in terms of what we do and how we do our jobs.

He has to deal with the government he's got. He's clearly still got growing pains in dealing with a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives. He's got to get over that.

But he took an oath, just like I did, to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. He needs to get on with his job. We're going to disagree about these investigations. That doesn't mean we can't find common ground on the business of the country on a day-to-day basis, unless he repeats what he did today, and boycotts even encountering people of the other part to try to find that common ground.