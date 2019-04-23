On impeachment, Democrats weigh principle against popularity

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif.:

Well, thank you for having me, Judy.

The point I tried to make to my colleagues is that, for months, we have heard some people say that there is this tremendous downside to initiating an impeachment process, that it would be bad for the country, that it would be politically unwise.

Now that we have received the Mueller report, and now that we know that the president of the United States is an unindicted co-conspirator known as Individual 1 in an illegal campaign finance conspiracy that extended into his presidency, just on what we already know, I think the burden has shifted to the downside of not acting.

The Constitution created our impeachment authority for exactly this kind of circumstance. And it's really damaging to the country and to our institutions if we punt on something like this.