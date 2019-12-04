Trump leaves NATO summit after drama-filled visit

Ryan Chilcote:

NATO leaders may have been marching to the beat of different drummers yesterday, but all 29 fell in line for this morning's group photo to mark the alliance's 70th anniversary.

Pretending NATO is a happy family was never going to be easy, though, after yesterday's public airing of grievances and this private conversation caught on camera among the queen's daughter and the leaders of the U.K., France, the Netherlands, and Canada, in which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to mock the president.