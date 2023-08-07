Trump legal team fights DOJ request for order limiting can be said publicly about case

Amna Nawaz:

Former President Donald Trump's legal battle is picking up steam, with his lawyers rushing to meet a court-imposed deadline today.

Trump and his legal team responded to special counsel Jack Smith's request that the judge issue a protective order limiting what the former president could say publicly about the trial. In a filing today, Trump's lawyers pushed back, saying — quote — "The government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights. Worse, it does so against its administration's primary political opponent during an election season."

This all comes on the heels of Trump's attorney John Lauro making the rounds on several Sunday network shows aiming to reset the narrative and defense of his client.

Following all of this closely is former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.

Renato, good to see you.

So, we know Trump's lawyers said they would oppose the protective order. They have now done so, claiming it would violate Mr. Trump's First Amendment rights. What do you make of that argument?