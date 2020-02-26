Trump moves to reassure public on virus response, appointing Pence to lead it

Thomas Frieden:

Well, first and foremost, we have to admit there's a lot we don't know about this virus.

It just burst onto our awareness two months ago, and we're learning more every day, sometimes every hour.

But what we know is that it's spreading widely. We know that many people have left China with the infection and not been diagnosed elsewhere. We're going to see more countries affected. We're going to see more clusters.

It's spreading quite readily in some health care facilities. It's spreading quite readily in some communities, churches. So, we will see a lot of it.

What we're not sure of is how severe is going to be. The initial reports of a new pathogen are often — say it's really deadly, because you're seeing the most severely ill people. But as we learn more, we may find it's not so deadly.

When the 2009 flu pandemic hit, initially, from Mexico, it looked to be very deadly. And soon, we found it was quite dangerous for younger people, but overall it wasn't a terribly bad virus. It was a new one, but not a particularly bad one.

So we don't know if this is going to be a mild, moderate or a severe pandemic, but it will be a pandemic. That means, for most people, there's certain simple things you can do. Wash your hands often. Cover your cough. When you — cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Be sure to not get others sick if you're sick. That means staying home if you're sick. You may want to be careful and have a few months of medicine if you have diabetes or high blood pressure, not in a panic buying way, but in a sensible way, so that if there are supply chain interruptions, you would be ready.

And think about what you do if schools had to close. We don't know that that would be necessary. It may or may not be. In different communities, there may be different approaches, but that's a possibility.

So it's worth thinking about and planning about what you would do in your life to be ready.