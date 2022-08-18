Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to tax fraud as legal cases surround former president

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported former, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty today to tax fraud. And as part of the plea deal, he is expected to testify against the company later this year.

To discuss what this means for the former president, I'm joined by Andrea Bernstein, who covers Trump's legal issues for NPR.

Andrea Bernstein, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So we know the former president himself is not charged here. But how unusual is it for the company of a former president to be involved in criminal charges like this?