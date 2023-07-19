Trump plans to massively expand executive power if elected, report says

Laura Barrón-López:

Strip tens of thousands of career civil servants of protections and replace them with political hires and exert political influence over the Justice Department, these are some of the agenda items under discussion among former President Donald Trump and his allies if he retakes office in 2024, according to recent reports by The New York Times and The Economist.

For more on what this would mean for our democracy and the power of the executive branch, I'm joined by Ruth Ben-Ghiat. She's a history professor at New York University and an expert on authoritarianism.

Ruth, thank you so much for joining us.

The New York Times and The Economist spoke to a number of former and current Donald Trump advisers about this effort to radically expand the executive. One of them, the former Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, told The Times this: "What we're trying to do is identify the pockets of independence and seize them."

Ruth, you have said that there is a term for this. What is that term and what does it mean?