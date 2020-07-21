Trump returns to briefing podium with ‘mixed messaging’ on pandemic

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president held a briefing that was filled with mixed messaging.

He had a stark warning about the virus, but he also was sharing some misleading information.

So, the president said that things are going to get far worse before they get better, which is a stark change, because he has been downplaying the virus, saying that it would disappear. But he said that with using notes.

And minutes later, without notes, he said, actually, it will disappear. And there's no evidence, Judy, that that will happen.

Another thing is, the president did an about-face when it came to facial coverings.

Here's what he said specifically on the issue of facial coverings":