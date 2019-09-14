Trump to propose ‘narrower definition’ for water protection

Hari Sreenivasan:

The Trump administration rolled back Obama-era regulations on the Clean Water Act this week. The restrictions were established to limit the amount of pollution in U.S. bodies of water and to protect sources of drinking water for about one third of the country. Critics said they were an example of government over-reach. Joining me now from Washington D.C. is Coral Davenport, New York Times reporter covering energy and environmental policy.

So what were the rules that were being rolled back?