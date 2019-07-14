Wisconsin dairy farmers are struggling to stay afloat

Hari Sreenivasan:

365 days a year, either Jim, his wife, Jenny, or their 16-year-old son Justin are milking these 60 cows twice a day in central Wisconsin.

That means, pouring feed and cleaning up what comes after. Sanitizing every teat, wiping it clean and attaching each cow to a pump, which measures how much milk is coming out, as well as the cell health of the cow to make sure it is not sick.