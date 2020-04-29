Trump wants to keep meat processing plants open. Is that safe?

Amy Mayer:

That's right.

I have heard some conflicting things about what the impact on consumers could be. We hear large numbers from the meat plants. I don't think consumers really have a sense of how much meat goes out in a day anyway, so what might be lost is sort of a difficult number to process.

We do know, for example, that there's millions of pounds of meat in cold storage. It's not the types of meat that perhaps we're most accustomed to buying at the grocery store. It may be more processed meat or cuts that normally are sent to export markets. But there's that.

There was also a large redirection of meat that was already in the supply chain because it's no longer going to restaurants and institutional settings. A lot of that, the government is buying to send to food banks and for other people in need. Some of that could get diverted to the retail sector.

There could be shortages. And in some communities, people at the grocery stores have already seen meat cases emptying more quickly than usual. Of course, part of that is also shopper behavior. We're going to the store less often, so we're buying more when we go.