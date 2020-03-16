Trump warns of potential recession and issues new guidelines on coronavirus

William Brangham:

There's also reports the Trump administration believes a foreign disinformation campaign is under way to sow fear of a coming nationwide quarantine, a rumor that White House officials denied.

Still, the closures and cancellations continue. The U.S. Supreme Court postponed arguments in scheduled cases, including one over subpoenas for President Trump's financial records. It's believed to be the court's first such recess since the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1918.

Meanwhile, there are some glimmers of progress. Testing is being ramped up to prioritize medical workers who might work with infected patients and senior citizens, who are most at risk.

President Trump told governors on a conference call today to get their own respirators and ventilators, and not wait for the federal government to provide them.

Some hospitals have erected tents outside their facilities to prepare for the increased demand in care. Most patients infected with coronavirus have recovered without any repercussions.

In order to limit human contact, more than 10 states also now offer drive-through viral testing.

U.S. researchers in Seattle today also administered the first experimental coronavirus vaccine. But health officials have warned it will take at least a year before any vaccine is ready for widespread use.

Elsewhere around the world, numerous other countries announced strict new policies on the movements of tens of millions of people. Canada announced today it was closing its border to any non-citizen or resident.

French President Emmanuel Macron ordered all citizens to remain at home for two weeks, except for essential activities. And Spain, the nation with the fourth highest infection rate, has been on a national lockdown since Saturday.

The Peace Corps also temporarily suspended its operations, as it evacuates all of its volunteers from dozens of countries.

For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm William Brangham.