Trump’s Phoenix speech brings thousands together indoors — in a virus hot spot

Stephanie Sy:

Yes, that's right, Judy.

I am outside the Dream City megachurch here in Phoenix. The president landed in this coronavirus hot spot to hold a rally at this church behind me, which has the capacity of about 3,000 people. The church, I am told, is filled to capacity waiting for the president to speak.

This was billed as an event for students, but we saw much more than students here, really a mix of ages that we saw. And it's 110 degrees out here, so it does feel like a slightly more low-key Trump rally, just handful of vendors, and not the carnival atmosphere that I'm used to seeing at a Trump rally.

Earlier today, the president was near Yuma, Arizona. He had a roundtable with border officials, and the White House had touted that visit as a way for Trump to talk about the 200 miles of border wall that had been built.

In fact, since Trump took office, only three miles of new barrier has been erected — Judy.