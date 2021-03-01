Trump’s return at CPAC puts GOP divisions back in the spotlight

Yamiche Alcindor:

Trump's path forward for the Republican Party is familiar. It's culture wars and railing against President Biden's immigration plans and other policies.

Trump made no mention of the violent mob of his supporters that just weeks ago attacked the U.S. Capitol. Rioters tried to block the certification of Joe Biden as president and threatened to hang former Vice President Mike Pence.

Five people died in the attack, including a police officer. Despite all that, Trump repeated the lie that stirred the attack. He falsely claimed that he won the 2020 election and teased another run in 2024.