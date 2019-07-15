Trump’s tweets aren’t racist, argues Rep. Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.:

Well, I was in Kentucky all weekend. I was at the airport in Louisville this morning talking to a lot of people from all across my district and all across Kentucky.

And I can tell you, there — my people are not offended by the tweet. They have become accustomed to the president's tweets. I have told the president in conversations that I feel like he would be better served if he didn't tweet as much.

But I think we all know that the president is going to continue to tweet. That's his way of doing things. It's gotten him this far.

I personally would like to see a more civil Congress, a more civil tone between both parties and the national news media. But I don't think that's going to happen.

But as far as the people in the district, they still strongly support the president. They support the president's agenda. And they know that he shares their frustration with a lot of the policies that those four members of Congress continue to spew.

They — it doesn't seem like they're for securing the border. It doesn't seem like they are for any type of civil debate that the average taxpayer in my district would support.