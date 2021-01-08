Trying to find ways to heal America’s economic pain

Judy Woodruff:

As president-elect Biden is preparing to change the federal government's approach towards COVID, he is also about to inherit an economy that may be slowing down significantly.

Today's monthly jobs report, which is the last during the Trump era, was the worst in about eight months. And the economic sluggishness is connected with the surge of COVID and efforts to stop it.

Cecilia Rouse is his nominee to be the chair of the president's Council of Economic Advisers. And she joins me now.

Cecilia Rouse, thank you so much for being with us.

This administration will begin with a soaring stock market. But, as we juts said, with a loss of jobs in December of, what, 140,000, what shape is the U.S. economy in?