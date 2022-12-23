Winter storm creates treacherous holiday travel season

Nicole Ellis:

Meanwhile, down in Southeast Texas, authorities are doing what they can to help, passing out blankets and filling cups with hot liquid.

It's just one of many problems spiraling from an intensifying storm that the National Weather Service is now classifying as a bomb cyclone. That's due to the rapid drop in pressure over the last day. Winter weather advisories are affecting most of the Lower 48 states and more than 200 million people.

Power outages are piling up, creating a precarious situation as temperatures dip. More than 1.4 million homes and businesses across the country were in the dark this morning.