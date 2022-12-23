Winter storm creates treacherous holiday travel season

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Nicole Ellis
Nicole Ellis
Shoshana Dubnow
Shoshana Dubnow
Leave your feedback
It's a winter storm of epic proportions and created one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades. So far, there are reports of at least seven weather-related deaths and some 4,900 flights were canceled across the U.S. Nicole Ellis reports.
Judy Woodruff:
It is a storm of epic proportions, and one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons that the United States has seen in decades. So far, there have been seven weather-related deaths. More than 5,000 flights were also canceled across the U.S. today.
Nicole Ellis has our report.
Nicole Ellis:
As winter weather slams much of the United States, the safety of homeless people, an already vulnerable group, is a growing concern.
Taylor Bailey, Portland Resident:
When I was biking home yesterday, saw somebody just on like a doorstep in just sweatpants. And I was thinking, like, I hope they get inside, because this is — this is the kind of weather that you would die in. It's absolutely freezing.
In much of the Pacific Northwest, temperatures have plunged to zero or below. That coupled with blistering winds is a life-threatening scenario.
Some in Portland, Oregon, are sleeping outside.
Steven Venus, Portland Resident:
I was out in the cold and freezing my toes off.
Meanwhile, down in Southeast Texas, authorities are doing what they can to help, passing out blankets and filling cups with hot liquid.
It's just one of many problems spiraling from an intensifying storm that the National Weather Service is now classifying as a bomb cyclone. That's due to the rapid drop in pressure over the last day. Winter weather advisories are affecting most of the Lower 48 states and more than 200 million people.
Power outages are piling up, creating a precarious situation as temperatures dip. More than 1.4 million homes and businesses across the country were in the dark this morning.
Paula Poitras, Andover, Massachusetts, Resident:
We're still without power. Went out about 5:00 this morning. I got up early, around 4:30. I'm said, I'm making my coffee. I think we're going to lose power.
Meanwhile, thousands are still trying to make it to their final destinations before the fast-approaching holiday weekend.
Drivers are also being warned to take heed. This social media video shows extreme winds and icy roads in Central Iowa, where windchill temperatures are plunging as low as negative-40. In the Northeast, coastal flooding consumed streets in parts of New York and Maine.
Speaker:
They're not testing it. These big guys, they just turned around. They're going the other way.
Rescuers in New York went looking for stranded passengers whose cars were submerged. Governor Kathy Hochul today calling the storm an epic hazard.
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY):
It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We have had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend.
A country blanketed in a historic number of winter weather advisories is leaving many Americans with canceled holiday plans and cold homes.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Nicole Ellis.
Watch the Full Episode
Nicole Ellis is PBS NewsHour's digital anchor where she hosts pre- and post-shows and breaking news live streams on digital platforms and serves as a correspondent for the nightly broadcast. Ellis joined the NewsHour from The Washington Post, where she was an Emmy nominated on-air reporter and anchor covering social issues and breaking news. In this role, she hosted, produced, and directed original documentaries and breaking news videos for The Post’s website, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Facebook and Twitch, earning a National Outstanding Breaking News Emmy Nomination for her coverage of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Ellis created and hosted The Post’s first original documentary series, “Should I freeze my eggs?,” in which she explores her own fertility and received the 2019 Digiday Publishers Award. She also created and hosted the Webby Award-winning news literacy series “The New Normal,” the most viewed video series in the history of The Washington Post’s women’s vertical, The Lily.
She is the author of “We Go High,” a non-fiction self-help-by-proxy book on overcoming adversity publishing in 2022, and host of Critical Conversations on BookClub, an author-led book club platform.
Prior to that, Ellis was a part of the production team for the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series, CNN Heroes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Human Rights from Columbia University, as well as a Master’s in Journalism from Columbia Journalism School.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.