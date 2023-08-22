Tuberville’s hold on military promotions is impacting troop readiness, Mullen says

Nick Schifrin:

So what impact is the hold on nominations having on the military and their ability to do their jobs?

For that, we turn to retired Admiral Mike Mullen, who was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations.

Admiral Mullen, thanks very much. Welcome back to the "NewsHour."

What difference does it make if a military commander is confirmed by the Senate, as opposed to the job being filled by an acting officer who's not confirmed?

Adm. Michael Mullen (RET.), Former Joints Chiefs Chairman: I think confirmation really is the gold standard for legitimizing individuals in these leadership positions.

And it's been that way for over 100 years. So, that's a really important part of this. I think, if I were to put this in possibly something that the senator would understand, is, if I were an acting head football coach, nobody would really know how long I was going to be there, would somebody really follow me? How could I recruit? Would my players stay? And would it really impact over a period of time my ability to win?

A lot of that is the same thing with respect to our leadership. I mean, we depend on leaders in our military in everything that we do. And having somebody that is a permanent leader, confirmed by the Senate, is very much a part of our background and what we need out in the field in the fleet right now.