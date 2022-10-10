Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Sen. Tuberville’s racist rhetoric, Biden’s pitch to voters

Audio

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including a Republican senator drawing fierce condemnation for racist rhetoric and President Biden gearing up for a trip out west to make his pitch to voters and donors in the final campaign stretch.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: