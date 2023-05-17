Tulsa faces reckoning over historical racism as state law restricts how history is taught

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Judy Woodruff
Judy Woodruff
Leave your feedback
As the country has been reckoning with questions of race, justice and equality, many state legislatures have passed laws restricting how American history, particularly around the issue of race, can be taught in schools. Judy Woodruff visited her native Tulsa, Oklahoma, to see how that city, amid its own reckoning, is navigating this moment. It's her latest installment of America at a Crossroads.
Watch the Full Episode
Judy Woodruff is a senior correspondent and the former anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.
Support Provided By:
Learn more