Turkey President Erdoğan on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the future of NATO

World leaders have begun assembling in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Among the leaders who sit at the crossroads of many issues of global importance is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. From Ukraine, to Russia, to NATO, he wields outsized influence in both the east and west. Judy Woodruff sat down with Erdoğan in New York.

