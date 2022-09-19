Turkey President Erdoğan on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the future of NATO

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
World leaders have begun assembling in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Among the leaders who sit at the crossroads of many issues of global importance is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. From Ukraine, to Russia, to NATO, he wields outsized influence in both the east and west. Judy Woodruff sat down with Erdoğan in New York.
Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is the anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
