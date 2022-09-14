Turkey demands extradition of former Kurdish militia member living in Sweden

Malcolm Brabant
By —

Malcolm Brabant

Audio

Following elections in Sweden, a right-wing coalition with an anti-immigrant agenda has a narrow enough majority to form a government. The seismic shift in Swedish politics could have serious implications for dozens of Kurds in the country who fear extradition to Turkey. It's also a potential obstacle to the Nordic nation joining NATO. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.

Listen to this Segment

Malcolm Brabant
By —

Malcolm Brabant

Malcolm Brabant is a special correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.

@MalcolmBrabant

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: