Turkey demands extradition of former Kurdish militia member living in Sweden

Malcolm Brabant
Following elections in Sweden, a right-wing coalition with an anti-immigrant agenda has a narrow enough majority to form a government. The seismic shift in Swedish politics could have serious implications for dozens of Kurds in the country who fear extradition to Turkey. It's also a potential obstacle to the Nordic nation joining NATO. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.
Malcolm Brabant is a special correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.
