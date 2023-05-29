Turkish President Erdogan wins runoff to secure his grip on power

Amna Nawaz:

The post-election map shows that Erdogan's alliance suffered losses in major urban centers, including Istanbul and Ankara, which contribute more than half of Turkey's GDP.

Erdogan's number one task ahead is to tackle inflation that's more than 40 percent, a collapsing Turkish currency, and the ongoing effects of the February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 Turks, all while steering the nation into what he says will be the Turkish century.

To discuss the impact and significance of President Erdogan's electoral win, we turn to Gonul Tol. She's the author of "Erdogan's War: A Strongman's Struggle at Home and in Syria." She's also the founding director of the Turkey Program at the Middle East Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. And James Jeffrey spent 35 years as an American diplomat, including as U.S. ambassador to Turkey from 2008 to 2010. He is now chair of the Middle East Program at the Wilson Center, which is also a D.C.-based think tank.

Welcome to you both.

So, Gonul, as you know, polling earlier this month had Erdogan trailing all of the prospective candidates. He was facing massive inflation, frustration over the COVID response, over that earthquake response. How did he win?

Gonul Tol, Founding Director, Middle East Institute Center for Turkish Studies: Well, by basically following the autocrat's playbook, Amna.

He stirred up the cultural war. He polarized society and framed the elections as an existential war for survival. And in such polarized context, usually, voters do not easily change their voting behavior. They tend to forget about the pressing problems because they see that as an existential war.

And that's how he managed to prevent defections, and that's how he managed to keep his base together.