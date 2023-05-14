The significance of Turkey’s election as Erdogan’s control hangs in the balance

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

By —

Andrew Corkery

Audio

Turkey is counting the votes from Sunday’s election to see if President Erdogan will extend his two-decade hold on power. The election’s unified opposition represents the greatest political challenge yet to Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian rule. Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, joins John Yang to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch