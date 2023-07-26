Turmoil in Israel prompts new calls for U.S. to cut off billions in annual aid

Israel’s current political turmoil, driven by the most far-right government in that nation’s history, has renewed the debate over America’s financial assistance to that country. The U.S. has been a supporter of Israel since its creation in 1948. William Brangham discussed the calls to change that with Daniel Kurtzer and Dennis Ross.

