Turning to social media for help in the wake of COVID-19

Sam Weber:

Frederick Joseph's #RENTRELIEF campaign is donating $10,000 a day, $200 at a time, as long as the money lasts. And it's not the only one trying to help people in this way. Philanthropist Bill Pulte has been giving away cash and publicizing it on social media since last summer. His posts offering help routinely generate tens of thousands of replies.

And in mid-march, writer Shea Serrano kicked off tens of thousands of dollars in giving with this post: "[bleep] coronavirus. Who has a bill coming up that they're not sure they're gonna be able to pay? Send me your bill and Venmo."

Despite all these efforts, of course the need right now is enormous, and thousands of people who ask for help don't get it.